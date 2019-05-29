Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie G. Schuster. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie G. Schuster WEST COLUMBIA - Marie Garman Schuster, 88, completed her life journey on May 24, 2019 after a lengthy illness. A celebration of her life, "Milkshakes and Memories: Marie's Sequel" will be held 6:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Asbury Hall at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. Friends are invited to join us for an uplifting send-off and celebration of Marie's life well lived. Marie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 8, 1930 to Laverne and Anita Garman. She graduated from Central High School and later attended art school. She was married to her loving spouse George for 60 years (until his death in September of 2017) and lived in on their farm with their daughter in Waterford Wisconsin until a job transfer to Lexington, SC. in 1969. Marie was a fun loving person who enjoyed dancing, the arts and antiques, especially dolls, their history and repair. She was affectionately known as the "Doll Lady". An active volunteer for most of her life, she was instrumental in the establishment of The Lexington County Museum and served as it's first Volunteer curator and later as a docent for many years. Most recently she served as a volunteer arbitrator with Lexington County Juvenile Justice. She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church and loved her affiliation with the Frances Major Circle and its wonderful, supportive ladies. Marie is survived by Heidi Schuster Black, and her husband Bryan, Grandchildren Mitchell Black and wife Collin, and great grandson Davis, Faith Wannamaker and husband Nathan. She is also survived by Thomas O. Garman and his wife Cynthia, their children and grandchildren, along with Joan Garman Cleman, Jane Garman Crawford, Ronald Garman and nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, and Florida. The family wishes to thank the Caregivers of Colonial Gardens, Lighthouse Hospice, and the many friends for all their care and compassion. In celebration of her zest for life, Marie suggested you take a friend to lunch. Memorials may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church's Shepherd Center (309 East Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072) whose mission is to empower older adults to use their wisdom and skills for the good of their communities.

