Marie Riley Martin NORTH - The funeral service for Mrs. Marie Riley Martin, 63, of 3020 Savannah Hwy., North will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford. Mrs. Martin will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Martin, wife of Nathaniel Martin, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Tuesday, February 5, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Feb. 5, 2019