Marie Therese DuMontier Mizell COLUMBIA A graveside service for Marie Therese DuMontier Mizell, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Mizell died on Friday, March 20, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born in France, where she met her husband, Clarence L. Mizell, during his service in the United States Army. After she emigrated to the United States, Marie and Clarence raised two sons, Regis and Patrick. Marie was a supremely talented seamstress, and she used her considerable expertise to create bridal gowns, debutante dresses, and both formal and casual attire that marked special occasions for many residents of the Columbia area. Mrs. Mizell is survived by her son, Regis Mizell, of Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence L. Mizell, and by her son, Patrick Mizell. Mrs. Mizell's family and friends appreciate the compassionate care she received from Always Best Care, The Palmettos, National Healthcare Parklane, Caris Healthcare, and Abbey Road Hospice. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020