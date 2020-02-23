Marie Suber Sandel CHAPIN Funeral services for Marie Suber Sandel, 88, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 215 St. Thomas Church Rd., Chapin, SC 29036. Mrs. Sandel was born February 15, 1932 in Pomaria, SC and passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Edna Leitzsey and Willie Jacobs Suber. Mrs. Sandel was an educational assistant at Seven Oaks Elementary School for 20 years and was a Meals-On-Wheels volunteer for over 30 years. Mrs. Sandel is survived by her husband, Dan Sandel of Chapin; son, Steve (Mona) Sandel of Little River; granddaughters, Cali Sandel (Chris), Katherine (Nicholas) Maynard, McKenzie Sandel, Cameron (Justin) Moore; great grandchildren, Carter and Sawyer Moore; brother, Jacob (Helen) Suber of Pomaria; sisters, Cornelia Long of Pomaria and Matilda Smith of Newberry, along with a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Warren Suber Sandel; brother, Tommie Suber and sisters, Ethel Smith and Elizabeth Berley. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020