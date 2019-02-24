Marijo Cooper LEXINGTON - Graveside services for Marijo Cooper will be 11:00am Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Mt. Hebron UMC. Visitation will be from 6-8pm Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home Crematorium Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Building Fund 3050 Leaphart Rd. West Columbia, SC 29169. Mrs. Cooper passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC., she was the daughter of the late John Conrad and Avalee Ballington Marchant. She was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, The Minnie Shull Circle and Woodman Life She is survived by sons, Conrad M. Cooper (Linda) and Wofford E. Cooper (Stephanie) both of Lexington; daughter, Amanda C. DuPree of Lexington; grandchildren, Johnathon DuPree, Cody Cooper, Chelsea DuPree Elkins (Lex), Blake Cooper and Carson Cooper. Mrs. Cooper was predeceased by her husband, Michael Edward "Ed" Cooper. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marijo Cooper.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019