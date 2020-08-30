1/1
Marilyn B. Branham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn B. Branham RIDGEWAY Graveside service for Marilyn Beasley Branham, 79, will be held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Mrs. Branham, wife of the late Harold L. Branham, passed away at Prisma Health Richland on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Kervin and Lillie Faust Beasley. She enjoyed working puzzles, word searches but most of all spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Vanessa Boykin, Charlene McLain, Janice Walker, James Goff (Sherry) and Michael Branham; brother, Cecil Beasley; sister, Clivie McDonald; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Kervin "Red" Beasley and Sinclair Beasley; sisters, Claudine Humphries; and 2 grandchildren, Benjamin R. Murphy and Richard E. Boykin Jr. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved