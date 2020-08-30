Marilyn B. Branham RIDGEWAY Graveside service for Marilyn Beasley Branham, 79, will be held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
. Mrs. Branham, wife of the late Harold L. Branham, passed away at Prisma Health Richland on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Kervin and Lillie Faust Beasley. She enjoyed working puzzles, word searches but most of all spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Vanessa Boykin, Charlene McLain, Janice Walker, James Goff (Sherry) and Michael Branham; brother, Cecil Beasley; sister, Clivie McDonald; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Kervin "Red" Beasley and Sinclair Beasley; sisters, Claudine Humphries; and 2 grandchildren, Benjamin R. Murphy and Richard E. Boykin Jr. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.