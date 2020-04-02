Marilyn Green Jones COLUMBIA Mrs. Marilyn Green Jones was born on March 10, 1937, in Mamaroneck, New York. She passed on Saturday, March 28, 2020. On September 7, 1955 she was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Sgt. Elijah Jones. To this union, they were blessed with 10 children. Mrs. Jones was a Licensed Practical Nurse for more than 40 years. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, baking, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Jones is survived by: her sons, Barry and Larry Jones; daughters, Wanda Hollis and Chasity Jones; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Reverend Fred W. Coit, best friend/sister, June D. Belton, her beloved pet Prince, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2020