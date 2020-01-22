Marilyn Oxner McMillan WEST COLUMBIA - Marilyn Oxner McMillan, 73, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. Born November 1, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harold Ray and Daisy Geiger Oxner. She was retired from Lexington School District 2 as an Executive Support Specialist and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Mrs. McMillan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother ("Amps") and friend. She was known for her contagious smile and sweet spirit. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren, and volunteering at Lexington Medical Center. Mrs. McMillan is survived by her high school sweetheart, her husband of 53 years, Mike McMillan; daughter, Christy M. Henderson (Ashley); son-in-law, Tony Aull; brother, Ron Oxner (Paula); grandchildren, Anna-Kate, Blake and Olivia Henderson. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer McMillan Aull. Funeral services for Mrs. McMillan will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00pm with Dr. Eddie Coakley officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 11:00am-1:00pm. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Madden and his team at Lexington Oncology and our Special Angel, DeeAnn Watts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Cayce, SC or the . Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356 - 4411
Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020