Marilyn R. Morin Leamy LEXINGTON Marilyn R. Morin Leamy, 87, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 due to COVID-19. Marilyn was born in Chicago, IL on September 14, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Earl H. Morin and Loretta McCoy Morin and the mother of seven children, 20 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Needless to say, Marilyn was a loving wife and mother. She was an avid reader and sang professionally with the Wilmington, DE Opera Society. She performed and sang with the Arden Singers and traveled to the British Isles with the Savoy players performing Gilbert and Sullivan Productions. She was a devout Catholic and sang and directed in her church choir. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Donald R. Leamy; son, Andrew W. Leamy; a sister and two brothers. She is survived by her sister, Nancy A. Adams of Redding CA; her daughter, Andre L. Penninger (Chester) of Columbia, SC; her sons, Scott A. Leamy (Joan) of Lexington, SC, Bradley R. Leamy (Linda) of Fort Smith, AR, Douglas H. Leamy (Abby) of Simpsonville, SC, Jeffrey R. Leamy (Tonia) of Birchwood, WI and Casey A. Leamy (Karen) of Madison, WI. A private memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin, SC. The Service will be available for live stream on Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home-Lexington Chapel's Facebook page. The family wishes to thank the Laurel Crest staff for their exceptional care over the years. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net