Marilyn Sanders Johns BAMBERG - Mrs. Marilyn Sanders Johns, 84, of Bamberg, SC passed from this earth to be with her Lord, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Mrs. Johns will be held 11:00AM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 11761 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC. Burial will follow at Bamberg County Memory Gardens. Mrs. Johns was born in Bamberg County, South Carolina on May 1, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Frampton Leighton Sanders and the late Jennie Lou Hartzog Sanders. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, working in her yard, and reading. In addition to her family and friends, she also loved her special canine companion of 16 years, her beloved dog, Honey. She served as a Clerk for Production Credit Association for 13 years; and Administrative Clerk for Westinghouse Savannah River Site for 16 years. Survivors include her sons Dalma (Dal) Breland Johns, III, (Janice) of Gilbert, SC; Michael (Mickey) David Johns of Barnwell, SC; and Barry Darin Johns, (Donna) of Lexington, SC. Grandsons: Corey Johns, Brandon Johns, Matthew Johns, Ryan Johns (Liza), Hunter Johns, & Tyler Johns (Tara). Granddaughter: Jenna Johns (Cody) Still and one great granddaughter: Kaylee Johns. Sister: Gloria Caughman of Beech Island, SC. Sisters in law: Betty Johns Parker (Dave) of Morehead City, NC; Fay Sanders of Olar, SC; and Brother in law: Warren Taylor of Olar, SC. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Dalma Breland Johns, Jr.; sisters: Alma S. Taylor and Elboner S. Morris; brothers: K.U. (Mary) Sanders, Julian Sanders, Loyal Sanders, and Framp Sanders. Memorials may be sent to Mizpah United Methodist Church, PO Box 805, Olar, SC 29843 or Trinity Unity Methodist Church, PO Box 335, Bamberg, SC 29003 or Ezekiel Ministries, PO Box 30291, Columbia, SC 29230. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 11761 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, of Bamberg ( www.coonerfuneralhome.com ) is in charge of service arrangements. Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

