Marilyn J. Snyder COLUMBIA - Marilyn J. Snyder, 91, of Columbia, SC, passed away on March 10, 2019 in her home. Marilyn was born in Clinton, Iowa on December 22, 1927, to Alfred C. Junge and Elaine Stewart Junge. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 1949. She married Kenneth G. Snyder on March 25, 1948 in Clinton, Iowa. She taught foreign languages to high school students and adult education. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter U, avid golfer, bridge player, an excellent seamstress, enjoyed traveling with the Iowa Alumni Association and was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, sister Barbara Jean Robinson and her parents. Marilyn is survived by her children Steve Snyder and wife Marie of Eugene, OR, Kathy McDonald and husband Chuck of Lexington, SC, and Doug Snyder and wife Jeanne of Washington, IA; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. No services will be held at her request. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital 200 Hawkins Drive Iowa City, IA 52242 or Tucker's House P.O. Box 968 Spring Hill, TN 37174.

