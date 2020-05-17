Marion Burgess "Herbie" Robinson WINNSBORO - After a courageous four year battle with cancer, Marion Burgess Robinson (Herbie) died at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, May 8, 2020. Marion was born on May 9, 1947 to Lester Blair Robinson and Marjorie Perry Robinson Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife Vickie; daughter Gina Shearer (Todd) and son Jason Robinson (Kristen); granddaughters Jordan, Jamie, and Julia Shearer; step grandson Landon Byrum, all of Apex, NC; brother Davis Robinson (Anne); and loving niece, nephews, and other relatives. Marion attended USC and graduated from Midlands Tech with a degree in computer science. He worked as a systems analyst with SCE&G and as a traveling consultant with SCT, Ventyx, and AAC Utility Partners. His fondest memories were cooking with his brother as owners of Mr. Hawg BBQ in Winnsboro. Marion was a member of First United Methodist Church and proudly served on Fairfield County Council for a short while. Marion loved his family, animals, especially his cats, NASCAR, sports, and cooking. He never met a stranger and made many long lasting friendships wherever he traveled. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of one's choice. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson family.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.