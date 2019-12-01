Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Marion T. Carr CUMMING,GA- Dr. Marion T. Carr, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends at North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, SC at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 3rd, followed by a service at 11:30 AM. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Son of the late Dr. & Mrs. Isaac Newton Carr of Jefferson City, TN, Marion survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty L. Underwood Carr; and three children, Stephanie (Fred) Eastwood, Rachel (Robert) Browder and David (Heidi) Carr. His grandchildren include Brittney Queen, Kelsie Queen, Cameron Queen, Dean Carr and Dawson Carr. Marion grew up in Mars Hill, NC, and Jefferson City, TN, where he graduated from high school. Following graduation from Carson-Newman College in 1953, where he lettered in four different sports, he joined the US Naval Reserve (USNR). Marion was assigned to the USS Washburn (AKA 108) and later the USS Holmes County (LST 836) to bring the Marines back to the US from Korea. He was honorably discharged from the USNR as a LTJG. Beginning his graduate studies in 1956 in Public Health Education at the University of Tennessee, Marion took a teaching and coaching position at Tennessee Military Institute (TMI) in Sweetwater, TN. He married Betty Lou Underwood, also of Jefferson City, TN, whom he first met in high school. Marion earned his master's and doctorate degrees (1960-1962) from Indiana University. He began his career in health education at Austin Peay State College followed by appointment as Department Head for Health & Physical Education at New Mexico Highlands University. In 1967, accepting a position at the University of South Carolina, he remained until his retirement in 1994, serving as Director of the Master of Arts in Teaching in Health Education. An avid scholar and supporter of education, Marion was actively involved with various committees at USC and served in a number of professional positions in the state and southern region, including the SC Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (SCAHPERD) where he served as the Vice President and President; and similarly, as vice president of a member association of health education under SCAHPERD. Marion supported the serving as a board member for South Carolina and was a past president of the local Tuberculosis organization. He also worked with the South Carolina branch of the . Marion's love and interest in teaching others impacted many outside his university classes including church, his children and grandchildren. He and his wife have been active members of North Trenholm Baptist Church (NTBC) and the Early Risers Sunday School class since they moved to Columbia. While at NTBC, he was a Sunday School teacher and an active deacon, serving twice as Chairman of the Deacon body. Marion enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the church choir. Marion loved the outdoors and sports and especially annual hikes to Mount LeConte with friends. He and Betty enjoyed traveling with their friends, their fellowship and creating lasting memories. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially playing with his grandchildren. Memorials may be made in his memory to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

