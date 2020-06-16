Marion Catherine Bledsoe Barton BAMBERG - On June 14, 2020, Marion Catherine Bledsoe Barton join her husband in heaven to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary together. Private grave side services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Bamberg Memory Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Barton is survived by 2 daughters, Glenda Barton of Bamberg and Teresa Gibson (Jimmy) of Lexington, SC and a son Steve (Pattie) Barton of Bamberg. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Hwy; Bamberg, SC 29003. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee Street Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The State on Jun. 16, 2020.