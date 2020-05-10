Dr. Marion Fletcher "M.F." McFarland III COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Dr. Marion Fletcher "M.F." McFarland III passed away. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1948, he was the oldest of nine children born to the late Marion F. McFarland, Jr. and Julia Smith McFarland. He was the loving husband of 45 years to his wife, Vivian Shoup McFarland. Dr. McFarland was a graduate of Hendrix College in Arkansas and received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, School of Medicine. He was a board certified medical physician. Relocating to South Carolina, Dr. McFarland was the Director of the Emergency Department beginning in the late 70's at Richland Memorial Hospital. He was also the Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doctor's Care, opening the first facility on St. Andrews Road in Columbia, SC. He retired following numerous years of service. Later, he returned to the medical profession working at Chester Emergency Center and the Kershaw County Regional Emergency Center. Dr. McFarland enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, as well as going to the movies with his family. But most important in his life was the love of his family and medicine. He was a devoted family member and father, and time spent with those closest to him were his happiest days. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Ansley Kathryn McFarland and Lyles Alexandra McFarland; and son, Michael Brent Lesser. He is also survived by four brothers, David McFarland, Jerry McFarland (wife Becky), Timothy McFarland (wife Rosemary), and John McFarland; two sisters, Cindy McFarland Delaughter (husband Ed) and Susan McFarland Martin (husband Randy); and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409; or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family of Dr. McFarland will receive friends at a later date at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Please visit our website for updated service information and to share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.