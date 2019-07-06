Marion Gail Blackwell BETHUNE A funeral service for Marion Gail Blackwell, 67, will be held on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Blackwell passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Kershaw County, she was the daughter of the late Aussie Watts and Henrietta Mosley Watts. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a hard worker. Surviving are her children, Mitchell Blackwell (Tammy) and Shannon Brown (Chris); grandchildren, Paul and Adrianna Blackwell, Jimmy and Santana Boone, Samantha Melton, Christian and Hannah Pratt, and Logan Brown; great-grandchildren, Katlynn Boone, Cooper and Gabe Hancock, Aria Hall and Kaiden Cleverly, Bailey and Will Melton; great-granddaughter due in November, Addison Hall; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul J. Blackwell; son, Charlie Blackwell; and brother, Danny Watts. Sign the online register atwww.powersfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 6, 2019