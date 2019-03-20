Marion Banks Lowry, Sr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for M. Banks Lowry, Sr. will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the church dining room. Banks died peacefully at home after dealing with various cancers for over 13 years. Born in Chester, SC, in 1947 to the late "Shine" and Rebecca Lowry, he was raised in Great Falls, SC. He graduated from USC in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Mary Willa Roper Lowry; three children, Beau Lowry, Paige Leonard, Eliza Lowry; four grandchildren and two brothers, Dr. Bright Lowry and Rev. James Lowry. To read FULL OBITUARY and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Lowry Sr..
Elmwood Funeral Home, Cremation and Cemetery | Columbia South Carolina
501 Elmwood Ave
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 252-2133
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019