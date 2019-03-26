Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Reeves. View Sign

Marian Fields Reeves LEXINGTON Marian Fields Reeves died Friday, March 22, 2019. Born in Society Hill, SC, she was a daughter of the late Sidney Weber Fields and Sarah Catherine Griggs Fields. She attended Winthrop University and was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. She was the Director of Evening School at University of South Carolina and later retired in July 1996. Surviving are her daughter, Rachel Potts (Bryan) of Little Mountain, SC; grandchildren, Rachel Ross Reeves, August Reeves Potts, Mary Ashley Reeves, and Sarah Katherine Potts; daughter-in-law, Laura Reeves Fowles (William); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Benjamin Reeves, Jr.; son, Joseph Benjamin Reeves III; brother, Charles Fields; and sisters, Willie Margaret McCaskill, Eleanor Johnstone, Beverly Stokes, Catherine Goodson, Miriam Robinson, and Peggy Kirkland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Please check the website for further notice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

