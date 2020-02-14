Marion Roach, Jr. COLUMBIA - Marion Roach, Jr., was born on August 8, 1961. He was birthed in Orangeburg County to the late Marion Roach, Sr. and Jeanette Roach. He passed away February 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Marion, affectionately known as "June Bug" to most, graduated from Pendergrass Fairwold School. He worked at Roche's convenience store for many years and assisted his late Uncle Honey with HVAC contract work. Marion Roach, Jr., leaves to cherish his precious memories: three sisters, Edithmae (Robert) Walker, Janet (Kenneth) Minger and Joyce Roach; one brother, Gregory (Brenda) Roach; one brother-in-law, Timothy Isaac Sr.; special friend, Dorothy Robinson; special niece and caregiver, Dominique Isaac; five aunts; four uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and caring friends all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Marion Roach, Jr. will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road, Columbia. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2020