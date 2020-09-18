Marion Russell Laird WEST COLUMBIA - Marion Russell Laird, 79, of West Columbia, husband of Rosalin Laird, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1941 in North, SC to the late Marion Laird and Dorothy Walling Laird. Russell served as Decon, Sunday School Adult II director and director of home bound ministry. Russell also served as church treasurer at Oakwood Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by two daughters, Rosalyn Dedeaux (Chuck) and Rusti Laird; one son, Michael Laird (Susan); one sister, Renee Laird; two brothers, Sammy and Mickey Laird; five grandchildren, Michael Jeffers, Kasey Russell, Charles, Claire and Catherine Dedeaux; four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Green Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Green Hill Baptist Church Shut-in Ministry. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com