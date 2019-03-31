Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Spagnolo. View Sign

Marion Aldrich Wyman Spagnolo COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Marion Aldrich Wyman Spagnolo, passed away in Castle Rock, Colorado. A long-time resident of Columbia, South Carolina, Marion was 98 years of age. She was born on January 30, 1921 in Aiken, South Carolina, to Dr. Benjamin Francis Wyman and Harriett "Hallie" Aman Wyman. She spent most of her childhood in Columbia, where her father was Director of the South Carolina Board of Health. She attended the University of South Carolina. She had a passion for adventure and travel, living abroad in Austria and Italy. She lived many years in Falls Church, Virginia, returning home to Columbia in 1977. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was a prominent member of First Presbyterian Church of Columbia, serving in many roles including Circle Leader and head of the Women of the Church. She was an active member of the Colonial Dames and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Marion was a passionate and accomplished bridge player with membership in several local clubs. She was proud of her family's heritage and service to our country. Her family, the Wymans, arrived in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1640 and quickly established themselves as prominent doctors, lawyers, and pastors in Colonial America. The Wyman ancestral home is preserved and maintained by the Francis Wyman Society in Woburn, Massachusetts. The first Wyman to move to South Carolina was Dr. Joel Wentworth Wyman in 1802. He married Catherine Clementine Hay of a prominent low country family. Marion's father, Dr. Benjamin Wyman was both a lawyer and medical doctor. Her grandfather was Dr. Harry Hastings Wyman, and her great grandfather, mentioned above, was Dr. Joel Wyman. Over 20 Wymans fought for our freedom in the Revolutionary War. Marion was also a descendent of Isaac Allerton, a passenger aboard the Mayflower in 1621. Marion is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Raymond Spagnolo, her brother Dr. Benjamin Wyman, Jr., and son Robert Harlan Bull. Marion is survived by her son Benjamin Francis Wyman Bull of Washington, DC, and James Aldrich Bull of Parker, Colorado, and daughter-in-law Lynda Griffin Bull. She is survived by three granddaughters, Katharine Griffin Herczeg, Sarah Aldrich Borrud, and Elizabeth Wyman Bull. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Benjamin Herczeg, Alexander Herczeg, Thomas Herczeg, Hallie Borrud, Julian Borrud and Brother and Sister in Law Anthony and Phyllis Spagnolo of McLean Virginia. Marion was a charismatic lover of people who enjoyed entertaining and hosting her many friends. She was gracious in every way, and much loved by her family and all who knew her. Though her light on this earth has been stilled our memories and love for her will endure forever and our world now shines a little less brightly. The final four years of her life were lived in Castle Rock, Colorado where she was cared for by her beloved son James. Marion will be buried at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery next to her late husband, her parents, and aunts and uncles. Visitation is scheduled for 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home Devine Street Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at First Presbyterian Churchyard, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, at 2:00 p.m. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow the graveside service at 1927 Pendleton Street. Flowers may be sent to Dunbar Funeral Home, 3926 Devine Street, Columbia. Memories may be shared at

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

