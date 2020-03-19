Marion W. Bulger LEXINGTON, SC - Marion W. Bulger, beloved wife of the late Neal D Bulger, Sr, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh Pa, in 1922, she was the daughter of the late William and Louise Wachter. Marion is survived by her children, Neal D Bulger, Jr (Gloria) of Middleton, PA, Michael Bulger (Kenni) of Conroe, TX, Eileen Carmody (Richard) of Columbia, SC, Mary Louise Stackhouse of Union, SC, Diane Whitaker (Horace) of Columbia, SC and Hannah Bulger of Allison Park, PA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sons-in-law Roy Costley and Jeff Stackhouse. Marion had a long and beautiful life. She was very outgoing, had many friends, loved her family and loved her church. A memorial Mass will be held on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church (120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210) of which she and her husband were founding members. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that are in place, attendance at Mass will be limited to family only. The family would like to thank the attentive staff of Heart of Hospice for their care and especially Teela Floyd, for her tender care and love. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Union County Cancer Service, PO Box 14, Union, SC 29379, Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church or a . Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2020