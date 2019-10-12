Marjorie Bell Springett CAMDEN- Marjorie Bell Springett, age 73, beloved wife of Richard Charles Springett died on October 8, 2019. Born in Bremen, GA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Clay Bell and Johnnie Louise Prater Bell. Marjorie retired from the Civil Service with OSI at Shaw AFB. She enjoyed a happy retirement at Lake Wateree. She loved all her children and grandchildren and they were all her favorites. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by, one son, Breck Bryant; two daughters, Samantha Wikan and Kristie Bryant; one brother, Max Bell; one sister, Gailey Howard; two step-daughters, Mary Beth Ruffin and Shelli Myhew; two step-sons, Matthew Springett and Mark Springett; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Christopher Bryant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-4pm at Bullock Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the , 400 Percival Road, P.O. Box 6604, Columbia, SC 29260-6604. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019