Marjorie D. Dent HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie D. Dent, 92, will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Dent died peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Surviving are her sons, H. Carlisle Dent Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Preston E. Dent of Hartsville, SC, Bryan D. Dent of Sanford, FL.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019