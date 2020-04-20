Marjorie E Derrick LEESVILLE - Marjorie Epting Derrick of the Ridge Road Community passed away Friday April 17, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late David Wesley and Cora Alda Wessinger Epting. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church where she served as Sunday School Treasurer and WECLA member. She was a member of the Yellow Rock Hall Square Dance Club for 34 years and Ridge Road Community Club. She was predeceased by her husband Karl Ray Derrick. Surviving are her sister, Gladys Keisler, daughter, Karlynn (Bruce) Derrick of Lexington; son, Del (Elaine) Derrick of Leesville; grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Derrick of Saluda, Jason (Oliva) Derrick of Greenville, Robbie (Meredith) Derrick of Lexington, Megan (Adam) Byrd of Leavenworth, Kansas, Zach (Jennifer) Derrick of Auburn, Maine, Evan (Kristen) Derrick of Leesville, Kendrea Derrick of Columbia, Christopher Derrick of Leesville; 12 great-grandchildren: Joseph, Jacob, Alley, Abbie, Kate, Karly, Kaleb, Zachary, Tabitha, Ahyler, Atley, Windsor. She was predeceased by siblings: Cline Epting, Effie Risinger and Myrtis Asbill. A private service for Mrs. Derrick will be held graveside at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, 2347 Summerland Ave., Leesville, SC 29070. Special Thanks to Lexington County Hospital and Staff for their caring service. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-5324411
Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2020