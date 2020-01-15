Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Horton Jumper. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Funeral service 12:30 PM Oak Grove United Methodist Church 303 Oak Grove Road Swansea , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Horton Jumper SANDY RUN Funeral Service for Marjorie Horton Jumper, 98, of Sandy Run will be held at 12:30 PM on Fri., Jan. 17 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 303 Oak Grove Road, Swansea, SC 29160. Rev. Bruce Rucker will officiate & burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial in the fellowship hall. Private family visitation will be held Thurs., Jan. 16 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 7600 Woodrow St, Irmo. Mrs. Jumper, widow of Byron Kelston Jumper, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020. Born Sept. 20, 1921 in Westille, SC, she was a daughter of Thomas Jesse Horton and Florence Brown Horton. A member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, she served on the administrative board. She graduated from Heath Springs High School, attended Draughons Business College, was a federal employee at Fort Jackson for 21 years & retired from State Parks, Recreation & Tourism. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beverly Karen Jumper; brothers Wardlaw, Edwin and Curtis Horton; sisters Dorothy Horton, Elsie Lee Horton & Maurueen Huggins. Survivors include her daughter, Vanda J. Del Rossi (Christopher) of Chapin; & grandchildren, Melanie Fitts of Knoxville, Tn., Savannah Fitts of Los Angeles, CA, Olivia Fitts (Doug Little) of Raleigh, NC and Calvin Fitts (Rebecca) of Rock Hill, SC.; as well as beloved nephews & nieces. Special thanks to Mary Keller and Patty Johnson for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 148, Swansea, SC 29160. To share memories and for directions to the church, please visit

