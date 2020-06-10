Marjorie "Margie" Jeffcoat Rawls PELION Mrs. Marjorie "Margie" Jeffcoat Rawls, 99, entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. Mrs. Margie is the wife of the late Lee Sommers Rawls. She is the mother of Victor "Vic" Lee Rawls and his wife Anne. Mrs. Margie is the grandmother of Penny Rawls Padgett and her husband Trevor. She is the great-grandmother of Cameron Padgett Ramsey and her husband Guy and Lee Padgett. She is the great great-grandmother of Lilianna "Lily" Ramsey. Mrs. Margie is the sister of the late Percy Jeffcoat, Virginia Williams, Lois Williams, and Edner Hutto. She is the aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Margie is a life-long member of King Grove Baptist Church. She worked for Wagener Manufacturing for over 20 years. A social distancing graveside service will be held Wednesday, 10 am at King Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Farwell officiating. A face covering is recommended. The family expresses their deepest appreciation to AGAPE Hospice for their care and compassion over the past two years.



