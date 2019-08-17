Marjorie Lewis

Marjorie Lewis COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Marjorie Lewis will be held 3PM August 17, 2019, at Central Baptist Church with interment to follow at Palmetto Cemetery, in Columbia. The public may view Ms. Lewis Friday, August 16, 2019, from 3-8PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Saturday from 2 PM until the hour of service at Central Baptist Church. Marjorie Lewis transitioned Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington. Surviving are two sisters: Mildred Jamison and Louise Hart; a godson, Darius Adams; and a host of relatives. For more information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2019
