Marjorie McCorkle Claytor COLUMBIA - Marjorie McCorkle Claytor, age 92, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Columbia, SC, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 23, 1927 in Lincolnton, NC to the late Hugh Jetton and Lula Belle Calhoun McCorkle. She graduated from high school in Lumberton, NC and began her college education at Brenau College in Gainesville, GA. After transferring to the University of South Carolina in Columbia, she earned Bachelor of Science Degrees in Biology and Mathematics. She was a Summa Cum Laude graduate and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She continued her education at USC and earned a Master's Degree in Biology. Later in life, she returned to the University of South Carolina where she earned a PhD in Mathematics Education. She dedicated her life to God and church, her family, and education. She taught at Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, VA, Ashley Hall and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Columbia College, the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and multiple public schools in South Carolina. After teaching, she continued in the field of education as a mathematics consultant at the SC Department of Education. She was nearly 80 years old at the time of her retirement. She was a life-long Presbyterian and a longtime member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She was a faithful supporter of the University of South Carolina and an avid Gamecock fan. She was given several awards over the years for her work in the field of education and her service to the church. One of her most treasured awards was as the Legendary Fan of the Game given by the Gamecock Club for her many years of support to the Gamecock football program. She is survived by a son Philip (Phil) P. Claytor, Jr. (Kay); daughter-in-law Linda Porter Claytor, daughters Dorothy (Dottie) Claytor Jackson (Traye) and Elizabeth (Beth) Claytor Ayers (Stephen); grandchildren Trent Howell (Heather), Will Rutherford (Gabrielle), Brannon Rutherford, Cecilia Claytor, Elliott McRae Claytor, and Elizabeth Claytor, seven great-grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth McCorkle Brice, a son Hugh McCorkle Claytor, and a grandson, Hugh McCorkle (Corey) Claytor, Jr. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church, 530 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be held in the Barnwell United Methodist Church cemetery at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 on Hagood Ave. in Barnwell, SC. Mole Funeral Home in Barnwell, SC is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corey Claytor Memorial Scholarship Fund at the GSSM (Governor's School for Science and Mathematics) Foundation, 1122 Lady St., Suite 700, Columbia, SC or Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church. Published in The State on June 27, 2019

