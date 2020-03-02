Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Mills. View Sign Service Information Ramey Funeral Home 202 North Rudolph St. Saluda , SC 29138 (864)-445-2366 Send Flowers Obituary



Marjorie Mills SALUDA - Marjorie Elizabeth Hipp Mills passed away on February 29, 2020.She was born in Saluda County, SC on June 23, 1928, to Wilbert Ariail Hipp and Willie Mae Fulmer Hipp. She is survived by her husband, Fred T. Mills. They were married for over seventy years. Marjorie graduated from Hollywood High School in 1945 and Lander College in 1949, with a BS degree in Home Economics. During her senior year at Lander, she served on the student council. Shortly after graduating from Lander, Marjorie married Fred Mills, on July 15, 1949. Marjorie and Fred had grown up on adjacent farms in the Hollywood community and were soon blessed with the births of three sons. She is survived by her sons Steve (Rebecca), Kirk (Brenda), and Cliff (Donna), five grandchildren Joshua Mills (Katie), Lori Mills and Leah Winn (Cole), Travis Mills, and Austin Mills (Caitlyn), and five great grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Layla, Holson and Wyatt. Also, her dearly beloved sister Trudie Hipp Nichols, and brother Francis Hipp. She was predeceased by her brother Howell Hipp. Marjorie's faith was very important to her, and she was a very active member of Corinth Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School classes for many years and serving as president of the Women's LCW on several occasions. In 1954, Marjorie and Fred established Marfred dairy farm. Beginning with only twelve Guernsey cows, they started producing Golden Guernsey milk for Edisto Farms Dairy. As if raising three rowdy young boys wasn't enough to keep Marjorie busy, she was very involved in the daily operations of the farm, milking the cows, raising the calves and managing the farm's finances. She was instrumental in Marfred Farm becoming one of the best-known Guernsey herds in the nation, while expanding to over 200 head of registered Guernseys. Marjorie also found time to be involved in other community and Saluda County organizations, especially in the Hollywood Chapter of the Clemson Extension Home Demonstration Club. In 1970, Marjorie was inducted into the South Carolina chapter of the Master Farm Homemakers Guild. She served as president of that prestigious organization in the 1980's and served on the national board for several years. For many years, Marjorie and Fred's summer vacations centered around attending the Master Homemakers Guild's annual conventions, driving by car as far as Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico. Her family was named the South Carolina Guernsey Family of the Year in 1980 and received the South Carolina Master Dairy Farm Family Award in 1999. Marjorie was the South Carolina Guernsey Association Honoree in 1995. Through her entire life, nothing was ever more important to Marjorie than her faith, her church and her family. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3rd at Corinth Lutheran Church, 638 Corinth Rd, Saluda. Visitation will immediately follow the service, in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be sent to Corinth Lutheran Church, 2349 Denny Hwy, Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close