Marjorie Nettles Waddell COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Marjorie Nettles Waddell, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Shandon United Methodist Church, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in Wesley Fellowship Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Waddell died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Columbia on October 21, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Nettles and Estel Hendrix Nettles. Marjorie retired as Payroll Supervisor from Fort Jackson after 34 years of service. She was a member of Shandon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, making crafts, bowling, fishing, and water skiing. Surviving are her sons, James Lee Waddell and Woodrow S. "Woody" Waddell (Lisa); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Jack Nettles of Tulsa, OK. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill Waddell; brother, Hendrix Nettles; and sisters, Sarah Nettles and Elizabeth Medlin. Memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 19, 2019