Marjorie Wright Smith
1935 - 2020
Marjorie Wright Smith
January 20, 1935 - December 3, 2020
Johnston, South Carolina - Marjorie Wright Smith, 85, wife of the late James P. Smith passed away on December 3, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.
She was born in Johnston, SC and was the daughter of the late Luther S. and Kathleen B. Wright.
Her 42-year career began two years before her graduation from Johnston High School in Johnston, SC from which she graduated as class valedictorian. Her career included service with the following affiliated companies: Southern Bell in Johnston, SC and Columbia, SC, BellSouth Corporation, BellSouth Mobility and BellSouth Enterprises in Atlanta GA. Subsequently she was retired from BellSouth Corporate Headquarters in Atlanta. In retirement, she served as President of the South Carolina Club of Atlanta, whose membership was composed of active South Carolinians living in the Atlanta area. She leaves behind many great friendships and relationships and will be missed by all.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six older brothers as follows: Luther S. Wright, Jr., Marion H. Wright, David L. Wright, John B. Wright, Wallace M. Wright, and Francis H. Wright.
Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.


Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2020.
