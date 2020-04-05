Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Alexander ATLANTA - Mark Alexander, classic former drummer for The Catalinas, died at age 76 in Atlanta. Markham Robertson Alexander, age 76, died on March 26, 2020, at his home in Atlanta of complications from Primary Progressive Aphasia. Born on February 1, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina, Mark was the son of Fred Calvin Alexander, an Executive with General Electric, and Mary White Alexander. The family moved to Charlotte, N.C. in the early 50's. His Mother passed away in 1958. In 1960, Mr. Alexander married Henrietta Louise Boatwright of Ridge Spring, S.C. Mark was educated in Charlotte public schools and graduated in 1961 from Myers Park High School. In 1965, he graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a BS in Business & Economics. Mark was a member of Chi Psi. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a US Navy Lieutenant and served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Shangri-LA for two years as a CR Division Officer in the Communications Department. In 1983, Mark married Linda Jane Webb, from Atlanta. And on their upcoming Anniversary on May 12, they would have celebrated 37 years together, sharing common interests in music, travel and antiques. Prior to marriage, they attended the same College and knew each other in Atlanta for an additional 18 years. Mark was a Member of the Atlanta History Center and the High Museum. He loved searching out old drums, other musical instruments, historic Civil War items and antiques. While his travels took him to many places, England and London were his favorite destinations. He had a special interest in British history and was a true Anglophile. Blessed with the gift of music, Mark showed promise at an early age. He played with drumsticks in his hands from the age of seven. By Christmas 1955, he had his first drum kit. He was part of a marching Band in High School in Charlotte. But then came that historic day, according to Beach Music lore, when "The Catalinas" were formed at Myers Park High School in late 1957. "The Catalinas" were inspired by unforgettable music broadcast on WLAC in Nashville, TN. And it included The Drifters, The Miracles, Hank Ballard and the Midnighters, Ray Charles, Bo Diddley, Bobby "Blue Bland" and James Brown and the Famous Flames. Few could have imagined that "The Catalinas" would have enduring popularity for 62 years. "The Catalinas" continue to bring their music to young and old who still want to hear their sound. "The Catalinas" played a vital role in the development of the popular music of the Southeast known as "Beach Music." Mastering the jazz technique of improvisation of the great 1950's jazz drummers like Buddy Rich, Louis Bellson and Gene Krupa, Mark then applied this to the early rhythm and blues, "doo-wop" and rock-and-roll of "The Catalinas." There have been many Drummers with "The Catalinas," but Mark is remembered by many of his peers as one of the best. He played with the Band starting just after its formation, while in college and after he moved to Atlanta to take a job with The Trust Company (Truist). He later worked as a Consultant in Executive Search at Waterford, Inc., but he was always a Drummer at heart. Mark loved all kinds of music, Jazz, Big Band, Beach, Motown, Rhythm and Blues. A consummate musician, in later life he played in more complex musical settings as a member of the Atlanta Swing Orchestra, the New Horizon Band and Memory Lane Jazz Ensemble, as well as teaching students his craft. There was hardly a time for Mark without music playing in the background. Mark was a kind, gentle, quiet soul (except when drumming!) with a quick wit. He loved his four brothers and all of his extended family and could not wait for the chance to be with them, especially at the family home, Fair Pines, in Ridge Spring, S.C. or Pawleys Island. He adored his twelve nieces and nephews and never missed an opportunity to share with them in his "calling in life," music "it can make you dance," "it can make you smile," "it can make you cry," "it can make you remember," "it can take you away," " it can soothe your soul." "It is all of this and so much more." He passed that on to so many and it will be with us forever. What a blessing. He is survived by His Wife: Linda Webb Alexander; Brothers: Richard B. Alexander (Poo), Benjamin B. Alexander; Sister-in-Law: Janet L. Alexander; Nieces: Louise Alexander Vaughn (Damon), Elizabeth Alexander Spencer (Glen), Mary Alexander Julien, (Randy), Marjorie Alexander Donovan (James), Margaret L Alexander (John), Virginia Alexander; Nephews: Fred C. Alexander III (Holly), Richard B. Alexander Jr.(Christie), F. Mitchell Alexander (Libba), William Alexander Jr. (Diane), James Alexander (Sheila), Robert Alexander (Brenda). A service for Markham Robertson Alexander will be held at a later date in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. The family of Markham Robertson Alexander is grateful for the care and comfort of Dr. Wyman Sloan, the Caregivers of the Daniel Nursing Agency (Jeff, Leroy, Eric, Bea) and the Attending Staff of Aberdeen Hospice.

Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close