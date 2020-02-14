Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Allen Purvis. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM First Baptist Church of Irmo Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Irmo Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Allen Purvis COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Mark Allen Purvis, 58, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Irmo, with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Purvis passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, he was the son of Carol Purvis and Paul Purvis. Mark worked in retail management his entire career. He loved the Lord; he and Lisa raised their daughters to love and believe in the Lord. Over the years, he befriended many people from all walks of life, and loved and accepted everyone without prejudice. Mark was an Eagle Scout and was greatly anticipating his nephew, Carson, receiving his Eagle Scout award next month. He was also very proud of his nieces' (Sydney and Katie) accomplishments in their athletics. In his spare time, he loved to go for walks, build bird houses, and listen to music. He also loved golf, dogs, his daily devotions, and making others laugh. He always tried to not take life too seriously and live in the moment, which he did. Mark had an infectious laugh and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, surviving are his wife of 33 years, Lisa Gibson Purvis; beloved daughters, whom he was very proud of, Ashley Yuen (Matt Yuen) and Erica Purvis; brother, Eric Purvis (Kristie Purvis); nephew, Carson Purvis; nieces, Sydney and Katie Purvis; mother-in-law, Phyllis Gibson; father-in-law, Tommy Gibson; sister-in-law, Janice Byrd (Steven Byrd); his best little buddy, Bailey; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memories may be shared at

