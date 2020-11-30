1/1
Mark Bernardin
1956 - 2020
Mark Anthony Bernardin
June 29, 1956 - November 27, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - Graveside service for Mark Anthony Bernardin, 64, will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Saint Peter's Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rescue Ranch, 6150 West Dixie Hwy, Rutledge, GA 30663.
Mr. Bernardin passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late John and Constance (Cannarella) Bernardin. He was a family man and enjoyed camping, boating and being outdoors.
Surviving is his wife, Janis Capps Bernardin; son, Drew Bernardin (Lauren Gallagher); granddaughter, Emma Bernardin; brother, Randy Bernardin; and his beloved Boston Terriers, Petey and Spanky. He was predeceased by several other Boston Terriers, Pug, Pug II, Zuzu, Zoey, Maggie Mae, Becky Boo, and Ziggy.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.



Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Saint Peter's Cemetery
