Mark Black CAMDEN, SC - David Mark Black, 58, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Camden, SC, he was the son of Imogene Williams Black and the late Jack Delane Black. He is survived by his mother; sister, Peggy J. Black (Terry Ellis); brother, Randy D. Black (Elizabeth), of Pinehurst, NC and nephew, Andrew D. Black of Pinehurst, NC. Mark was predeceased by his father, and brother-in-law Terry Ellis. Mark had a love of music, and became the sound man for many bands locally, and internationally. The family graveside service will be private. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Black family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.