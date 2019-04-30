Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Bonaca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Tatum Bonaca GOOSE CREEK - Mark Tatum Bonaca, 52 of Goose Creek, SC passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. Mark was a "fixer" with a brilliant mind and a magnetic force. He had a deeply sensitive heart that will live on in the memory of all those close to him. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Jamie Walker Bonaca, their two beautiful children Mark "Bryce" Bonaca, Bree Bauer Bonaca, mother Elaine Baskin, grandmother Elizabeth Tatum Flinsch, brother Gianpaolo Bonaca (Riley) sister Catherine Lesser, mother-in-law Connie Walker, and brothers-in-law Scott Walker and Brian Walker (Melissa). He was preceded in death by his father Paolo Bonaca and his father-in-law William K. Walker.

Mark Tatum Bonaca GOOSE CREEK - Mark Tatum Bonaca, 52 of Goose Creek, SC passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. Mark was a "fixer" with a brilliant mind and a magnetic force. He had a deeply sensitive heart that will live on in the memory of all those close to him. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Jamie Walker Bonaca, their two beautiful children Mark "Bryce" Bonaca, Bree Bauer Bonaca, mother Elaine Baskin, grandmother Elizabeth Tatum Flinsch, brother Gianpaolo Bonaca (Riley) sister Catherine Lesser, mother-in-law Connie Walker, and brothers-in-law Scott Walker and Brian Walker (Melissa). He was preceded in death by his father Paolo Bonaca and his father-in-law William K. Walker. Published in The State on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close