Mark Tatum Bonaca GOOSE CREEK - Mark Tatum Bonaca, 52 of Goose Creek, SC passed away on Monday April 22, 2019. Mark was a "fixer" with a brilliant mind and a magnetic force. He had a deeply sensitive heart that will live on in the memory of all those close to him. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Jamie Walker Bonaca, their two beautiful children Mark "Bryce" Bonaca, Bree Bauer Bonaca, mother Elaine Baskin, grandmother Elizabeth Tatum Flinsch, brother Gianpaolo Bonaca (Riley) sister Catherine Lesser, mother-in-law Connie Walker, and brothers-in-law Scott Walker and Brian Walker (Melissa). He was preceded in death by his father Paolo Bonaca and his father-in-law William K. Walker.
Published in The State on Apr. 30, 2019