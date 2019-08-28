MARK CHRISTOPHER DUROUX COLUMBIA - Mark Christopher Duroux, 22, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital. Born August 8, 1997, he was the son of Susan Duroux. Mark leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship for his family, friends and those he met daily in his professional and social circles. He was an avid baseball player, table tennis player, roller blade skater, and basketball player. His easy-going nature and positive, helpful demeanor won him friends both on and off the field. He shall be dearly remembered each day in our hearts and prayers. Each morning as the sun rises, there shall be a special ray shining for Mark's memory and life with his earthly family and friends. We miss and love you so very much dear son, brother and friend. Mark is survived by his mother, Susan Duroux; a brother, Eric Samuel Duroux; as well as a host of friends from Spring Valley High School, Caldwell Banker Realtors, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Best Western Hotels. A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 o'clock on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the family home, 129 Brook Valley Road, Columbia. A private cremation was held. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sesquicentennial Park Rangers, 9564 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 28, 2019