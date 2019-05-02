Mark Keith Crawford IRMO Services for Mark Keith Crawford, 60, of Irmo, South Carolina, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Mark passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert Clifford Crawford and Doris Stieglitz Crawford Ward. Mark leaves behind his sister, Robin Crawford Osborne and husband, Billy; special friend, Elaine Blair and daughter, Amelia Carpenter, who Mark loved as his own; and close friend, Helen Osborne, who Mark fondly referred to as his "second mother". Mark also leaves behind many other dear friends, who will miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorials to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018; or to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on May 2, 2019