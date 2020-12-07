Mark Asbury Eichelberger
March 29, 1968 - December 4, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - Mark Asbury Eichelberger, 52, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born on March 29, 1968 in Columbia, SC, he is a son of Hattie Eichelberger Brown and the late William Asbury Eichelberger.
Mark was a high school graduate of Calhoun Academy and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from USC. He was proud to support the nonprofit, Hemophilia of South Carolina, serving in multiple capacities including president, vice president, as well as being a member of the board. He was known for many things; his love of Gamecock football, his sense of humor and outgoing personality, but his most defining quality was his selflessness. Mark had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Tony" Anthony Eichelberger; maternal grandparents, Rubin and Ruby Chesser; and his aunt, Sally Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Hattie Eichelberger Brown; significant other, Cris Tucker; sister in law, Erin Sharpe; aunt, Louise Skinner and her husband, Edward Leon Skinner; as well as numerous other beloved relatives.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hemophilia of South Carolina hemophiliasc.org/make-a-donation/
