Mark Forbes Goodwin FLORENCE - Mark Forbes Goodwin, son of the late William Coleman Goodwin and Helen Florence Goodwin, was born in Columbia, SC on October 17, 1973. He was 45 years old at the time of his death which resulted from an automobile accident. Mark attended Columbia Christian School and Ben Lippen High School. After his high school graduation, he met and married Jenny Migdalia Aponte and moved to Florence where they raised their three children: William 22, Rebekah 16, and Brantin 13. Mark had a passion for carpentry and car customization. He worked for Norton Stereo for more than 20 years where he was able to showcase this passion. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday afternoon at Hope Church located at 2609 Seminole Rd. Columbia SC 29210. Memorials may be given to: Primsa Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Oncology Fund Prisma Health Midlands Foundation 1600 Marion St Columbia, SC 29201. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on May 17, 2019