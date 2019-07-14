Mark Miller GILBERT Services for Mark Miller 40, will be held 3:00 pm Monday July 15, 2019 at Pond Branch UMC with Rev. Drew Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1- 2:45 pm prior to service at the church in the church activities building. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pond Branch UMC Youth 1912 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert, SC 29054. Mr. Miller past away Friday July 12, 2019. Born in West Columbia, he was the son of J. Milo Miller and the late Virginia Ballington Miller. Survivors include his father, brothers Steve Miller (Sherri), Mitch Miller (Barbara), nephews, Jason White and Wesley Miller, nieces, Kristin Miller and Alyson Rawl, 3 great nieces and nephews. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on July 14, 2019