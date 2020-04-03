Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Wade Snelgrove. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Wade Snelgrove LEXINGTON - Mark Wade Snelgrove, 60, of Red Bank Swamp Hawg Fame and long time resident of Lexington, passed into glory Sunday, March 29, 2020, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Mark, born in Florence, SC was a 1978 graduate of Lexington High School. After receiving degrees in Education and Sports Management, Mark coached many sports across the state, but basketball was his passion. He led the Midland Valley Mustangs to a State Championship title in 2015 and was building the Chapin Eagles into a competitive force when he was diagnosed this past October. Mark was an active member of Kittiwake Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his father, John Wade Snelgrove. Surviving are his wife, Melinda Laufenberg Snelgrove; mother, Vera Snelgrove; siblings, Glenn Snelgrove, Chad Snelgrove (Rhonda), and Kathy Pharr (Randy); son, Jordan Snelgrove of Charlotte, NC, daughter, Shannon Snelgrove of Portland OR; step children, Jace Ewing (Anna) and Marjorie Ewing of Cincinnati OH, Abby Tipton of Lexington, SC; three grandchildren; Noa Fort of Lexington, SC, Kahlo Snyder of Spartanburg, SC and Strobe Ewing of Cincinnati, OH; nieces, Haley and Hannah Snelgrove; nephews, Zachary and Garrett Snelgrove, all of Lexington, SC; Derek Snelgrove of Seattle WA and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. The family will hold a private remembrance. A public celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kittiwake Baptist Church Building Fund or Chapin High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at

