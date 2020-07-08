Mark Williams

Mark Anthony Williams BATESBURG - Mark Anthony Williams, 56, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 9, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Libby Newman and Rev. Ray Massey officiating. Mr. Williams was born in Columbia, SC, son of Clara Faye Ward Williams and the late Billy Hill Williams. He was a member of the Batesburg Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Williams served ten years in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was a certified Ultralight Pilot. Mr. Williams was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying all outdoor activities and being out in nature. Surviving are his mother, Clara Faye Williams; wife, Lynn W. Williams; children, Chris (Brandy) Wood, Natasha (Adam) Greer, Joseph (fiancé, Taylor) Beard, Baylee Williams; sisters, Donna Greene, Patricia Black, Joyce (James) Long; and 8 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 8, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100 | Hollywood, FL 33021. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com