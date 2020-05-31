Markel Awton Burden COLUMBIA - Markel Antwon Burden was born November 12, 2005 in Columbia, South Carolina. He resided at 225 Cabin Creek Boulevard Hopkins, South Carolina. He was the son of Larry Donnell Burden, Jr. and Yvetta Lewis. On May 25, 2020 Markel transitioned to his heavenly home. Markel was an eighth-grade student at Southeast Middle School. He played Football for the Southeast Scorpion's. Markel was baptized at the Temple of Faith Bible Way Church. He had a servant heart and loved helping others in whatever capacity he was needed. Markel leaves to cherish his fond memories, his father and mother; sister Tykeria Burden; grandparents; Ruth and Larry Burden and Theodore and Joann Scott; as well as special aunts, Tiffany and Tierra and special cousins, Audrionna, London & Demello; and a host of other loved ones and friends. The Homegoing service for Markel Burden will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Temple of Faith Bible Way Church, 2850 Congaree Road, Gadsden, SC with burial in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Hopkins. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.