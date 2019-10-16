Marlene E. Morgan Chandler COLUMBIA Marlene Elizabeth Morgan Chandler, 78, of Columbia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the evening of Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born March 5, 1941 in Woodruff, SC where she was raised. She was the daughter of the late Eddie Lee Morgan and Lake Erie Smith Morgan. Marlene was married 57 years to the love of her life, Bobby, who was in the US Army when they met. Together they lived in multiple locations in the US and Germany for 16 years before settling in Columbia 41 years ago. Marlene began working in the medical field and found a love for helping her patients. Marlene was an active member of Shandon Baptist Church and was known for her warm hugs. Her welcoming spirit drew many people to her side. She loved getting to know everyone she met. She served on the baptism committee for over 36 years and helped with various other positions in the church. Survivors include her beloved son, Jeffery T. Chandler (Celinda); grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, and Logan Chandler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Chandler who passed just 16 days earlier; and son, Gregory K. Chandler. A funeral service for Mrs. Chandler will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 18 at Shandon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. in The Gathering Place at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019