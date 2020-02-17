Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Jones. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Twitty Jones CAMDEN - Marlene Twitty Jones, 88, of Camden, died peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She has now gone home to be with her Heavenly Father and has now entered into her eternal reward of happiness. She was born in Camden, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Broadus Leroy and Gular Estelle Dixon Twitty. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, S.C. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Taylor Wells will officiate. Memorials may be made in Marlene's memory to Wateree Baptist Church. One of Marlene's fondest memories was the joy she had playing basketball with friends in high school, and with her enduring competitive spirit, she continued to enjoy sports as a spectator of basketball, football, golf, and tennis. She also took pride in her duties toward her fellow classmates as an officer on the Camden High School Safety Team. She was a talented seamstress. She made many beautiful clothes and embroidered many intricately beautiful items. Adept and imaginative, she created many of her own knitting and crocheting designs, including gift items, ornaments, clothing, clothing accessories and afghan blankets. Like her father, whom she admired as a merchant of many successful businesses in Camden, she also had the heart of a merchant and started her own small business when her children were young. After her children were grown, she took great interest in constructing professional frames and mats for artwork. She was an excellent cook, and her family were pleased recipients of her culinary labors of love. Marlene was a member of Wateree Baptist Church. She had enjoyed her church involvement and had been her Sunday School Class Treasurer. She believed in prayer and in the power of prayer. In her later years, she was grateful for and gained much enjoyment from television ministries. Those who were blessed to know Marlene, enjoyed her company and her easy-going disposition, good nature, and her sparkling sense of humor. She was personable, likeable, kind, generous, and giving and her laugh was infectious. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews, and was a sincere and loving friend. She also loved and cherished the memories of her beloved pets; poodles, Jacques, and Pierre; Great Dane, Stacia; Siamese cats, Puff, Jake and Ticon; and especially a tuxedo cat, Beauregard; and a Siamese, Boots. She was a wonderful mother and we will miss her until we see her again in heaven one day. Marlene leaves to cherish her loving memories, a son, William Michael Jones, Sr. and his wife, Pamela H. of Camden; a daughter, Sherry Jones McConnaughhay and her husband, Billy J. of Camden; grandchild, Renee Jones Sanders and her husband, Shane of Camden; four great-grandchildren, Trip and Austin Sanders and Travis and Owen Jones; a sister, Betty T. DeBruhl of Camden; and many loved nieces and nephews. Marlene was predeceased by sisters, Eva T. Johnson, Melvenia T. Dixon, Nancy T. Napper, Lottie T. Brockman, Louise T. Owens, Billie T. Davis; brothers, Prumroy Twitty, Paul Jackson Twitty; and a grandson, William Michael Jones, Jr. The family wishes to thank the nurses, nursing assistants and administration of the Karesh Wing for their love and compassion given to Marlene while she was in their care. They would also like to thank Dr. John B. DuBose, Dr. Jack Scheuer, and Anita Dubose. Also, they thank Katie Jones, Laura Platts, Pam Wheeler, Carol, the late Jeannie Hanley, and many others for your kindness and loving care. Our prayer is that you will all receive many blessings in return. You will always have our eternal gratitude. Sign the online register at

