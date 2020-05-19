Marlin L. Cogar LUGOFF Our beloved Marlin crossed over to his celestial home at the age of 85, on May 13, 2020 to be with his wife of over 64 years, the late Elizabeth Cogar. Born in Little Rock, W.V., he was the son of the late Earl Cogar and Frances DePoy Cogar. He proudly served in the Army for twenty years and fifteen years in Civil Service. He enlisted in the military at age seventeen and saw combat in both the Korean War and Vietnam. He was awarded many medals to include two Bronze Stars for meritorious service. He was licensed as a private pilot and enjoyed flying. He had a sense of exuberant adventure and enjoyed snorkeling, skiing, and trout fishing. He was an avid reader of science fiction and adventure books and when he could not be found, he was nestled away with a book in his hand. He was always the relentless tinkerer and took pride in all his little inventions for the house and garden. He had a great appreciation for the finer things in life such as his daughter's sugar cookies and homemade peanut brittle. He was a kind, compassionate and loving soul. His gentle nature and great sense of humor endeared him to others. He loved all animals but had a special place in his heart for "Pax". Pax the dog, shared the last few months with him as a constant and loving companion. They both had the utmost devotion for each other until the end. He was adored by his daughter, Janet (Henry Bull), and cherished by his grandsons, Dakota Bull and Connor Bull. He leaves behind a legacy of a great joy for life, an unquenchable sense of wry humor, a quiet humility and great love for his family. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Kershaw County Humane Society. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 19, 2020.