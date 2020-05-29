Marliyn Pollard Raines
Marliyn Pollard Raines HARTSVILLE - Graveside services for Ms. Marilyn Pollard Raines, 86, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Edward Herlong will officiate and Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elim United Methodist Church, 3586 Oates Hwy., Lamar, SC 29069 or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551. Ms. Raines entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Darlington Co., SC, she was a daughter of the late Harold Clifton and Willie Mae Pollard Raines. She graduated valedictorian of the Lamar High School in 1951 and graduated cum laude from Winthrop College in 1955 with a B.A. degree in mathematics. She taught junior high school mathematics in Sumter, SC for 5 years. She then worked as a mathematician at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. for 23 years before working for the Darlington County Department of Social Services for 5 years. She is survived by numerous cousins.

Published in The State on May 29, 2020.
