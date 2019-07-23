Marpassia D. Long LEESVILLE- Services for Marpassia Duffie Long, 82, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville SC 29070. Mrs. Long passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Batesburg, she was the daughter of the late Heyward Duffie and Annie Lou Keisler Duffie Butler. She was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church and was employed by Texas Instruments, Lexington Co. Planning & Development, and Imperial Casket Co. Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Taft (Cindy) Long, Leonard A. (Marsha) Long, James E. (Sandie) Long; daughter, Lorie (Rev. Terry) Amick; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmie L. Long. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on July 23, 2019